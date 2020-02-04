Quodjoe debuts with No Stressing

US-based Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hip-Hop artist, Quodjoe Efson has released his much-anticipated first single of the year titled No Stressing.

Advertisement

Produced by Ransom Beatz and mixed by Malfaking Slum, Quodjoe channel’s his inner sweet and tender persona for this song.

It starts off with him assuring his woman of her place in his life and this song’s catchy hook is what makes it addictive and irresistible.

For the lovers who wish to shower their women with praises and words of assurance, this is the song for you guaranteed to earn you some good points.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!