The Global Messengers out with latest single; One World

Friction and Skyler Jett, now running under the tag line “The Global Messengers” have finally dropped the official video for the much-anticipated record “ONE WORLD”.

Both international singers are championing a new cause for peace, love and unity through the colourfully shot visuals “ONE WORLD” which is also now available on the music stores including iTunes and Spotify.

Meet ‘The Global Messengers’ is a collaboration between two big music talents; the legendary Skyler Jett and African superstar Friction.

The Global Messengers stand for a perfect blend of positive, conscious lyrics, catchy Reggae and an irresistible global groove.

The two met a couple of years ago in Amsterdam and felt each other’s vibe right away, so they decided to get into the studio together, which resulted in powerful, catchy songs, all with a positive, conscious message.

Their debut single ‘One World’ is dropping this December, including an official video. The single cover and a small preview of the song have been released already, and the teaser is expected to be dropped in the coming week.

About Skyler Jett:

Skyler Jett is a Grammy award-winning singer and producer and has an impressive résumé build up over the years; from being the lead singer of The Commodores after Lionel Richie left the group, to being the backing vocalist of Celine Dion’s titanic hit song ‘My heart must go on’.

He is also known from singing and recording with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Jennifer Lopez and for being active as an activist and peace ambassador, through music projects and humanitarian projects.

About Friction:

Friction is known for his irresistible mix of Reggae and Afrobeats and for his unforgettable live performances all over the globe.

As a teenager, he founded the Hiplife group VIP (Vision in Progress) in Ghana, a group which grew out to be one of Africa’s most popular music groups.

After years of being the frontman of this group, Friction went solo and came to Holland to extend his music career from Africa to Europe as well.

Throughout the years, Friction has been the support act of reggae legends such as Morgan Heritage and I Jah Man Levi, and his singles are being played worldwide; from MTV Base to BBC Radio.

Here are the social media handles of The Global Messengers: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

