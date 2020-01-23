American DJ of Ghanaian origin, DJ Wyse drops 1st single for 2020; Mame Sanka

Over the years, Ghanaian-born DJ and artiste – DJ Wyse has been Massachusetts’s best-kept secret.

DJ Wyse is no stranger to Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island when it comes to dishing out good music to music lovers

This year, he’ll also become a recognizable face in Ghana and beyond, following the release of his single titled ‘Mame Sanka’ which is a sweet preview of much more to come from Wyse Music.

‘Mame Sanka’ music video directed by KP Selorm has been released on his YouTube channel with the audio on all music streaming platforms.

The chorus of DJ Wyse ‘Mame Sanka’ must resonate anytime it’s been played which goes like “Mami Sanka // Mami Sanka // Mami Sanka // Me Nya Wodie // Mami Sanka // Odo Yewu // Mahoma Tia // Ma Huo Fei // Enona Ekume”.

DJ Wyse has played exciting gigs, including a standout performance at Worcester Caribbean Carnival and New England African Festival.

He has Deejayed for artistes such P Square (Nigeria), Diamond Platinum (Tanzania), KCee (Nigeria), Kuami Eugene (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), DarkoVibes (Ghana), R2Bees (Ghana), Kidum (Rwanda), Sarkodie (Ghana), Tekno (Nigeria), Akote (Kenya), Jaguar Kenya (Kenya), Wizkid (Nigeria), Flava (Nigeria) and more at music concerts.

With a slew of upcoming releases and appearances, DJ Wyse is poised to grab headlines. Music lovers can stream the song on Soundcloud

