I love to have creative control over what I create – Gifty Agyeman on Simon Cowell spurn

Former Ghanaian X factor contestant, Gifty Louise Agyeman, has disclosed that she turned down an opportunity to sign a contract with English television personality and record producer, Simon Cowell.

According to her, she continued working with Simon who was her mentor during the competition after she was kicked out but did not sign a contract to be managed by him.

Gifty made this known while she spoke in an interview on 3FM’s Drive with Giovanni Caleb.

“I actually stayed signing with Simon independently for a little bit and he offered me a contract but it just didn’t seem like what I wanted at that time”, she stated

Explaining her reason, the silky voiced songstress said: “The thing is that I love to have creative control over what I want to create and the artiste I want to become. So I just decided that if I signed the contract, I won’t be able to do what I want to do.”

” So many labels will want to work with you and people get excited that a lot of labels want to work with them and they sign any deal. But you have to be careful with who you sign with because sometimes you are basically signing your life away.” She added

She also mentioned Kwesi Arthur, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Bisa Kdei, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie as some of her favorite Ghanaian musicians.

Gifty Louise Agyeman moved to the UK from Ghana at age 10.

She originally appeared in X Factor 2015 but was kicked out during the bootcamp phase after losing her voice and failing to complete her audition.

She returned in 2016 where she emerged 6th in the competition.

