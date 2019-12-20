Black Kat Gh features Flowking Stone on new song

UK-based Ghanaian artist and a Ghana Music Awards UK 2019 nominee Black Kat Gh is out with a new Afrobeats song titled Woy3 Real.

Black Kat Gh is currently one of the UK’s hottest Artiste with his choice of music style by blending his rap game into multiple genres. Roots Rock Reggae, Grime, Hilife, Hiplife, Urban and Dancehall.

These are just some of the genres he has used to create this unique musicology. His Self Fulfilling Prophecy Album has produced many underground hits and cult followers.

By combining natural sounding African/Fusion blend his classic afrobeats vocals with a contemporary western sound, Black Kat Gh is making his music accessible to listeners of all backgrounds.

Black Kat Gh with amaze you with his latest infectious single Woy3 Real which features the extraordinary talent of Flowking Stone.

