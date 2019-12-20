From Diaspora

Black Kat Gh features Flowking Stone on new song

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 43 mins ago
Black Kat Gh features Flowking Stone on new song
Black Kat Gh features Flowking Stone on new song. Photo Credit: @blackkatghmusic/Instagram

UK-based Ghanaian artist and a Ghana Music Awards UK 2019 nominee Black Kat Gh is out with a new Afrobeats song titled Woy3 Real.

Advertisement

Black Kat Gh is currently one of the UK’s hottest Artiste with his choice of music style by blending his rap game into multiple genres. Roots Rock Reggae, Grime, Hilife, Hiplife, Urban and Dancehall.

These are just some of the genres he has used to create this unique musicology. His Self Fulfilling Prophecy Album has produced many underground hits and cult followers.

By combining natural sounding African/Fusion blend his classic afrobeats vocals with a contemporary western sound, Black Kat Gh is making his music accessible to listeners of all backgrounds.

Black Kat Gh with amaze you with his latest infectious single Woy3 Real which features the extraordinary talent of Flowking Stone.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Audio: Ragom Zo by Flowking Stone

Audio: Ragom Zo by Flowking Stone

7th June 2019
Photo of 2019 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2019 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2nd June 2019
Photo of Audio: Higher by Switzboiz feat. Flowking Stone

Audio: Higher by Switzboiz feat. Flowking Stone

2nd June 2019
Photo of Video: Higher by SwitzBoiz feat. Flowking Stone

Video: Higher by SwitzBoiz feat. Flowking Stone

31st May 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: