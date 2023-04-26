The Grace Effect! Efe Grace set to host debut live recording concert featuring Nigerian heavyweights, Mercy Chinwo & Sunmisola Agbebi

Taking after the impeccable track record of Rev. Mensah Bonsu, her father, Afia Afriyie, widely known as Efe Grace is set to convene masses for her debut live recording concert dubbed, “The Grace Effect”.

Since her entry unto the Ghanaian Gospel music scene in 2019 with her breakthrough hit single, ‘Yehwoah ne M’abankese’ – a remake of her father’s song, Efe has been beguiling music lovers with her sultry vocals, acute fashion sense and electrifying spirit filled ministrations.

After serving fans with several single releases including Sound Of Heaven, Overflow, King Of Glory and Lord Have Your Way, Efe Grace is set to host ‘The Grace Effect’ live recording concert to usher in a new set of soul-stirring songs.

Coming off on the 20th of May, 2023 at 4pm prompt inside the Destiny Arena of the Maker’s House Chapel, Int’l, the event will see a plethora of both indigeous and international Gospel acts share stages with Efe.

These include Nigeria’s chart-topping heavyweight, Mercy Chinwo and Nigeria’s latest vocal sesnsation, Sunmisola Agbebi alongside Ghanaian Gospel royalty, Ohemaa Mercy.

It will equally be spiced up by the presence and deliveries of some of Ghana’s finest male music ministers such as MOGmusic, Akesse Brempong, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Ps Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye.

It’s a free event! Come with friends and family to encounter the life-changing and difference making enigma of the Grace Effect in the life of a yielded vessel.

