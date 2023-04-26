Rocky Dawuni billed for Festival International de Louisiane, among other updates!

Legendary Ghanaian musician and activist, Rocky Dawuni will be gracing the stage of Festival International De Louisiane in Lafayette, Louisiana on April 29 at 6:15pm at & April 30 at 5:30pm both at Scene Tito’s Stage for two headlining performances with his all-star band!

This is Rocky’s second time joining this beloved festival and will join musicians from all of over the world including Angelique Kidjo, Sona Jobarteh, Las Cafeteras, The Wailers and many more!

Rocky and band will also join Jeffery Broussard & the New Orleans Nighttime Syndicate at Artmosphere in Lafayette on Saturday, April 29 at 9pm for the an official “after show” event produced by Megaphone Productions & Awesome Company.

Last month, Rocky who is based in his home country of Ghana, was in Costa Rica for a tour which included a main stage appearance at the beautiful eco-conscious Envision Festival which featured 8 full days / nights of music, yoga, workshops and more.

He also led his own branded workshop there focusing on “Music & Cultural Consciousness” which will be available soon on their online platform.

Rocky then headlined the “International Concert Against Racism” that was spearheaded by the former Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell as well as UNFPA Costa Rica, UNESCO and other leading Afro Descendent and indigenous organizations to promote social & humanitarian justice in the region.

Other artists included Latin Jazz legend William Cepeda from Puerto Rico and activist / actor Tenoch Huerta from Mexico of “Wakanda Forever” fame.

Rocky’s most recent feature is on a smokin track called “Afreeca The Future” with world renown group Morgan Heritage from Jamaica alongside Lord Alajiman from Senegal as part of their brand new “The Homeland” album which just debuted at #1 on the US ITunes World Music Chart.

The album features an amazing list of artists from all over the African continent! “Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead.”

Earlier this year, Rocky Dawuni was nominated for his third GRAMMY Award for “Best Global Music Performance” for his single “Neva Bow Down” featuring Blvk H3ro from Jamaica.

Rocky also recently appeared alongside Ghanaian Highlife artist, Kyekyeku for their beautiful song “Africa Till I Die” which they plan to release a video for in the coming weeks filmed between France and Ghana!

Rocky has additional collaborations coming up this year and is currently working on his 9th studio album continuing to build on his signature “Afro Roots” sound bringing much needed concious music to unite generations and cultures!

