Submissions now open for Ghana Music Awards UK 2023!
Submissions are currently ongoing for the seventh edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK23) and here’s how to go about it,
Put together by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, the awards scheme primarily operates as a people’s choice event promoting and expanding the Ghanaian music industry both domestically and internationally by providing a platform for collaboration, cultural exchanges, marketing opportunities and other benefits to Ghanaian musicians in the UK.
Hip hop artist Black Sherif was the biggest winner last year, taking home five trophies, including the coveted Artist of the Year prize. Highlife singer-songwriter Akwaboah secured three laurels, while rappers Eugy and Headie One won two trophies each.
This year, awards will be presented in more than 40 categories. To be eligible, submitted works must have been released between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.
Interested musicians or their representatives may complete the online application here(link is external).
The submission deadline is 10 May.
Below are the categories for the forthcoming awards:
- Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year
- Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of the Year
- Highlife Song of the Year
- Highlife Artist of the Year
- Gospel Song of the Year
- Gospel Artist of the Year
- Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year
- Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
- Afrobeats Artist of the Year
- Afrobeats Song of the Year
- Best Male Vocalist of the Year
- Best Female Vocalist of the Year
- The Best Instrumentalist of the Year
- Songwriter of the Year
- The Best Group of the Year
- Best Rapper of the Year
- Best Collaboration of the Year
- Best New Artist of the Year
- Most Popular Song of the Year
- Artist of the Year
- Uncovered Artist of the Year
- Producer of the Year
- Best Music Video of the Year
- Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year
- UK-Based Best DJ of the Year
- UK-Based Uncovered Artist of the Year
- UK-Based Songwriter of the Year
- UK-Based Best Instrumentalist of the Year
- UK-Based Afrobeats Artist of the Year
- UK-Based Afrobeats Song of the Year
- UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year
- UK-Based Highlife Artiste of the Year
- UK-Based Artist of the Year
- UK-Based Live Performance Band of the Year
- UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year
- UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year
- UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year
- UK-Based Producer of the Year
- Ghanaian Contemporary Act of the Year
- Ghanaian European Artist of the Year
- Ghanaian European Song of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Special Recognition Award
