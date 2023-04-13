Submissions now open for Ghana Music Awards UK 2023!

Submissions are currently ongoing for the seventh edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK23) and here’s how to go about it,

Put together by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, the awards scheme primarily operates as a people’s choice event promoting and expanding the Ghanaian music industry both domestically and internationally by providing a platform for collaboration, cultural exchanges, marketing opportunities and other benefits to Ghanaian musicians in the UK.

Hip hop artist Black Sherif was the biggest winner last year, taking home five trophies, including the coveted Artist of the Year prize. Highlife singer-songwriter Akwaboah secured three laurels, while rappers Eugy and Headie One won two trophies each.

This year, awards will be presented in more than 40 categories. To be eligible, submitted works must have been released between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

Interested musicians or their representatives may complete the online application here(link is external).

The submission deadline is 10 May.

Below are the categories for the forthcoming awards:

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of the Year

Highlife Song of the Year

Highlife Artist of the Year

Gospel Song of the Year

Gospel Artist of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Afrobeats Song of the Year

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Best Female Vocalist of the Year

The Best Instrumentalist of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

The Best Group of the Year

Best Rapper of the Year

Best Collaboration of the Year

Best New Artist of the Year

Most Popular Song of the Year

Artist of the Year

Uncovered Artist of the Year

Producer of the Year

Best Music Video of the Year

Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year

UK-Based Best DJ of the Year

UK-Based Uncovered Artist of the Year

UK-Based Songwriter of the Year

UK-Based Best Instrumentalist of the Year

UK-Based Afrobeats Artist of the Year

UK-Based Afrobeats Song of the Year

UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year

UK-Based Highlife Artiste of the Year

UK-Based Artist of the Year

UK-Based Live Performance Band of the Year

UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year

UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year

UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year

UK-Based Producer of the Year

Ghanaian Contemporary Act of the Year

Ghanaian European Artist of the Year

Ghanaian European Song of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Special Recognition Award

