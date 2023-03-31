All roads lead to Cape Coast on Easter Sunday for Essi Music Rituals with Pacs Band!

Following the release of her debut 14-track album; G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1, Maame Esi Awotwe aka Essi, is set to storm Cape Coast with a special edition of her intimate concert, Essi Music Rituals with Pacs Band.

Coming off on the 9th of April, Easter Sunday, at 7pm inside Becky Kay Bar & Restaurant, the event will feature a plethora of delightsome tunes across diverse genres of interest to the maximum enjoyment of all present.

Her delivery will definitely include songs off her debut album as the ever vibrant Pacs Band aid her to dish out exclusive live performances of her songs.

There will be other performances from some of Cape Coast finest including Naana Blu, Loyce, Aunty GH, Minab & Akasii.

The event is being organized under the auspices of Alordia Promotions and Westcoast UK. For further details and enquiries, kindly contact Jungo on 0243037303.

