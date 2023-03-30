Kofi Kinaata Set To Thrill At Easter Sunday Bash At Greens Lounge

All is set for the maiden edition of the Easter Friday bash with Kofi Kinaata at Greens Lounge in Tema community 9.

The sensational highlife musician is billed to entertain patrons to a night of endless music grooves and sounds.

The easter friday bash is the first ever music eveent in Tema as it also marks the continious range of shows with Kianaata.

The show is slated for 9th April 2023 at 8pm in Tema.

