Darkovibes set to give back to Mallam-Gbawe with “Easter Invasion” on April 8th & 9th!

Darkovibes is ready to give back to Mallam-Gbawe, the hood that gave him the nurturing space to be who he is today via a concert dubbed Easter Invasion!

For supporting and holding the brand Darkovibes down for these years, he has decided to give back to one of the communities that contributed to the Darkovibes story and made him who he is today.

In commenting on the initiative he stated, “It is an honour and privilege to be back to help mobilise the youth for community development and unity through music”.

Big thank you to all our media partners for the love and support. Easter invasion 8th – 9th April 2023. Come let’s have a blast at the MALLAM main Station behind Melcom. This is just the beginning of many more to come. Love you all so much #BUTiFLY🫡♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/q63xXyR01y — BUTiFLY (@darkovibes) March 27, 2023

On Saturday, 8th April,2023 there will be a health walk starting from the Kokroko Park and ending at the Gbawe Palace.

After the health walk, Darkovibes will make a donation at the Akawe Hospital. The aim of the donation is to lessen the financial burden on some families during this festive season.

Easter Invasion Concert will be a free show on Easter Sunday, 9th April, 2023 at the Mallam Main Trotro Station (behind Melcom). The station was selected as the main venue because it’s close to where Darkovibes lived whiles in Mallam.

Come have fun, create memories and make new friends!

