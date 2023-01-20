fbpx
Events

Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton 2023 unveils Ohemaa Mercy, Mettle, Perez, Celestine, Moses OK, Piesie, Ceccy, others for Accra & Kumasi editions!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton 2023 unveils Ohemaa Mercy, Mettle, Perez, Celestine, Moses OK, Piesie, Ceccy, others for Accra & Kumasi editions!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

The Diana Hamilton Ministries is thrilled to announce the 2023 edition of its highly anticipated annual flagship gospel event in Ghana ‘Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton’.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday the 19th of February 2023 at the Perez Dome in Accra and Sunday, the 26th of February 2023 at the Bantama Church of Pentecost in Kumasi.

The Experience with Diana Hamilton has run successfully since 2014, with London being the first-ever city to host it. Ghana hosted its first edition in 2016.

Creating an atmosphere where God “moves in” with His presence and power, drawing people to be touched, healed, forgiven, and saved, has been the primary focus of the Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton.

Over the years, the event has sold-out large venues in London, Accra and Kumasi making it undoubtedly one of the notable events of choice in the calendars of lovers of gospel music in Ghana and across the world.

This year, the Diana Hamilton Ministries seeks to present fans and patrons with the best possible experience.

In the build up to the 2023 Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton, there will be a seminar dubbed Sit with Diana. Sit with Diana will provide some mentorship and coaching session to young ministers of the gospel.

Diana will also engage in some outreach programmes and activities with the title sponsors and other sponsors, details of which will be conveyed in due course.

The 2023 Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton is sponsored by Awake Purified Drinking Water and powered by Enterprise life.

We entreat fans, friends, and patrons of Diana Hamilton Ministries to support and pray with us as we prepare towards this event.

For more information on this event, please contact the Diana Hamilton Ministries on +233546907473 or via email: dianahamiltonmusic@yahoo.co.uk

Purchase Ticket via SHORT CODE7258080#

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 42: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

23rd October 2022
My Meditations by Diana Hamilton

Video: My Meditations by Diana Hamilton

14th October 2022
Pentecostal Praise by Diana Hamilton

Video: Pentecostal Praise by Diana Hamilton

2nd September 2022
Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo.

2022 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

26th June 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker