Navah to bring Takoradi Mall to a standstill with Amy Newman, Elder Mireku, MOG, Akesse, S. K. Frimpong, others at Greater Love Concert

The 2021 Western Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Navah has announced the second edition of his much-patronised ‘Greater Love Concert’ which is scheduled for January 29.

It will come off at the forecourt of the Takoradi Mall.

Born Nwolley A. Varlet Hubert, Navah has named Amy Newman, Elder Mireku, MOG Music, Akesse Brempong, S. K. Frimpong, Elvis Amoo, KK Mensah and Christiana Attafuah as guest artistes for the ‘Greater Love Concert.’

According to him, the non-denominational concert “reiterate this amazing love of the Lord for humanity through our adoration, praise, and thanksgiving.

“We proclaim aloud, in the gathering of saints, that Christ is not only Lord but His love wraps us in all safety, all blessing, and all goodness and grace.”

“This year’s event focuses on Psalms 65:3 – 4, with the theme, ‘Your Goodness.’ One of the products of God’s love is how He ceaselessly remains good to us, even to a fault.

“Thus, the 2023 edition will highlight the perspective that God is good, His mercy keeps enduring, and indeed His love is greater than anything. The event will be ticketed, with proceeds used to support a social cause” Navah added.

Navah is known for hosting praise and worship services mostly in Takoradi which have brought together many congregants annually.

Through this, he has reached many souls and shared stages with some of the gospel music greats such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Elder Mireku, Pastor Joe Beecham, KODA among others.

Navah has four albums to his credit; Back to You, My All, Here I Am and the recently released Greater Love album.

He has collaborated with Elder Mireku, Joe Mettle, Obaapa Christy, Francis Amo, KODA, and Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye, amongst others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.