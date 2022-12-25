King Promise delivers a great Promiseland 2022

An amazing event which had drama written over it from start to finish, King Promise himself would fully agree that the 2022 Promiseland is his toughest yet.

From pre-event push and event-day back and forth, the Promiseland 2022 delivered everything that would make it an iconic event.

Not in least the performances. Right from the get go, the performances of the billed acts were topnotch with an excellent thriving band that made the studio recorded sound perfect on live band.

The 2022 Promiseland was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to a good crowd that filled the required spaces and cheered to every performance.

The most cheers were heard when King Promise got onto the stage and when Sarkodie made that surprise show up to perform Anadwo, Labadi, and Can’t Let You Go.

The audience at this point thought they had hit the climax with that performance, but they had no idea what was in store for them with the later performances.

Some of the most notable performers included Mr Eazi, R2Bees, Joeboy, La Meme Gang, Darkovibes, Joey B and Kwamz.

Considering the conversation before and during it, the 3rd edition King Promise’s Promiseland was a hit!