The Lioness of Africa, Wiyaala teams up with Swiss Hitmaker, Dodo for an epic concert on January 7, 2023!

On January 7, 2023, Dodo, along with Wiyaala, the Lioness of Africa, will get the crowd dancing. Wiyaala and Dodo will be accompanied by the band “Beda Massive Tribe” and the gifted guitarist and singer “Naya Plange“.

Since 1999 Dodo has been a constant music creator in Switzerland. He has released six successful solo albums so far.

In addition to his success as a musician, Dodo is known throughout Switzerland as a hit producer of some of the most successful Swiss artists and has already received numerous awards for his work, including 2 Swiss Music Awards, 9 Gold and 5 Platinum Awards for albums and singles.

In September 2022 the musician and hit producer packed his studio into a shipping container and set off on a biographical and musical voyage of discovery. With nothing but curiosity and a mobile container-studio, his adventure journey took him on a cargo ship from Basel’s Rhine harbor to South Africa and his goal is to eventually end up in Abidjan, where he grew up.

After one month of recording music in South Africa, his trip has also taken him to Ghana to visit Swiss expat Beda, a longtime friend and musician. Inspired by the local music styles, Dodo decided to play a concert at Beda’s Event Center to start the new year.

Dodo & Wiyaala – Swiss Hitmaker meets The Lioness of Africa feat. Beda Massive Tribe feat. Naya Plange

Free Gate (Standing Room) Seated VIP-Area: 30GHS

Date: Saturday, 7th January 2023 at 7pm

Venue: Beda’s Event Center, Old Ashongman Googlemaps: beda’s official

