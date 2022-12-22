Chris Appau set for ‘Never Would Have Made It’ 2023 on January 8 with Minister OJ, Ps Isaiah, Kofi Owusu Peprah, others

Following a successful 10-yr anniversary edition of his annual Never Would Have Made It concert, renowned multi-instrumentalist & music minister, Chris Appau is poised for a 2023 edition.

There’s no better way to commence the new year but in praise, intimate worship and ecstatic thanksgiving as Chris Appau and the HPI on Sunday 8th January, at exactly 5pm, usher patrons into realms untold.

All roads lead to the Trinity Baptist Church, East Legon near the UPSA where seasoned ministers & minstrels such as Kofi Owusu Peprah, Ps Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye, Minister OJ, Cynthia McCauley, Lydia Appau, among several others will be found in their element.

Come witness diverse mantles at display and a refreshing sound from the gifted Chris Appau & HPI as a top up from previous soul stirring singles including the Joe Mettle assisted, Akpe Kataa & Afropop Chorale.

Ensure to come along with friends and family for this free concert and kindly subscribe to the YouTube channel for more edifying content. Get interactive with Chris across his socials

The event is being held under the theme, Through It All – The Grace Factor, and is powered by SLM Studios.

