All is set for River Jamboree in Volo on Dec. 29th & 30th

All roads lead to Volo in the Volta Region on 29th and 30th December, 2022 for River Jamboree, an event that seeks to give revelers fun time.

This is an opportunity for people who seek to escape the hustle and bustle of the cities to catch the cool breeze of the Volta river at Volo, near Juapong.

River Jamboree provides a serene and cozy environment as patrons enjoy good music, boat ride, camping, dance and food.

There are tents to be rented out to attendees and also for those who want to have a feel of how Christmas is celebrated in the villages, there will be what is known in Akan as ‘bronya dan,’ a hut made of palm fronds, palm leaves and in some cases grasses.

Edem and Epixode are the headline artistes for the two-day event. Other musicians performing are Keeny Ice, Jah phinga, Jj Gonami, Tokz, Vanilla, Fiamor, Gambo, Agbeshie, Stal i, Phaize, Rolly Panda and more.

Another side attraction will be the display of culture.

According to the Head of Production, Jonilar, aside from the fun aspect of the River Jamboree, they also seek to use the platform to drum home the need to protect our river bodies.

The rate is 20 cedis per head for each day.

Volo is a 15-minutes drive away from Juapong just after crossing the Adome bridge.

Connect with River Jamboree

Facebook: River Jamboree

Instagram: @RiverJamboree

Twitter: @RiverJamboree

Call: +233246106248

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.