Zen Garden Ghana announces 7th Edition of Birthday Bash featuring Lady Jay, Kwan Pa Band, others

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Birthday Bash is back! This time bigger, fully charged and with more power. For the seventh time, Zen Garden will be having its annual Birth Bash Concert.

The restaurant announced that the most patronized bash will return to its ritual venue, Zen Garden Restaurant, Labone, Accra on December 17th, 2022 at exactly 8pm.

The birthday bash will transport the spectacular main stage which will host superstars like Lady Jay, Kwan Pa Band, Adaha Dance Band and many more confirmed.

There would be varieties of foods to choose and a free grant drinks. Tickets are going out for a cool 200gh.

For more information on tickets and reservations call 0244933339.

Instagram, Facebook, YouTube: @zengardengh

www.zendardengh.com

Contacts: 0543223333 | 0244933339

