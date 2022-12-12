DJ Paak & Friends – December in Ghana edition unravels on the 27th!

The wildly anticipated event dubbed “DJ Paak & Friends”, will be taking a flight to Accra, Ghana for its first edition in the motherland!

Taking place at Shades Lounge in the hub of enjoyment (Osu), there will be a heavy rotation of renowned DJs to keep patrons excited and in the Detty December mood.

Special appearances from international artists such as 6fo, Nina Rose and NUA to name a few, are bound to bring the party experience from the diaspora. This is not an event to miss.

Ghana get ready 🇬🇭🇬🇭 it’s a link up on 27th 🔋🔋🔋🇬🇭🇬🇭🎉🎉🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AxlfAZOiFo — DJ Paak (@djpaak) December 11, 2022

Here’s a mix for you to enjoy whilst you prepare for the main event: https://soundcloud.com/djpaak/dj-paak-and-friends-ghana-edition-mix

Grab your tickets here: https://shoobs.com/events/74401/tickets

For more info and enquiries, please contact +233 24542 1725 / @djpaakandfriends

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.