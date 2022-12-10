Quamina MP presents maiden edition of Bongofest on December 22 in honour of late father!

After receiving the shock of his life with the news of loosing his father with whom he had had a gory motor accident, Quamina MP is set to immortalize him with the maiden edition of; BONGOFEST.

The first edition would be a free concert hosted by the hitmaking Ghanaian musician in honor of his late father & will take place on December 22 at the Christmas village in Tetteh Quashie, Accra.

The live experience event will see performances by Quamina MP and a host of other Ghanaian artists.

According to the ‘DaDa Ba hitmaker, this is a gesture of gratitude to his devoted fans for their unwavering support throughout the years.

Quamina MP’s dad, Bongo died in December 2020, after being involved in a fatal road accident.

The rapper was in a vehicle with his father, whilst coming from Akosombo to Accra when the accident occurred on the Akosombo-Accra highway.

Quamina survived the crash unhurt but, his father however sadly passed on later after being rushed to the hospital.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.