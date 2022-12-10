fbpx
Events

Quamina MP presents maiden edition of Bongofest on December 22 in honour of late father!

The Free event will take place at the Christmas village, Tetteh Quashie, Accra.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 hours ago
Quamina MP presents maiden edition of Bongofest on December 22 in honour of late father!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

After receiving the shock of his life with the news of loosing his father with whom he had had a gory motor accident, Quamina MP is set to immortalize him with the maiden edition of; BONGOFEST.

The first edition would be a free concert hosted by the hitmaking Ghanaian musician in honor of his late father & will take place on December 22 at the Christmas village in Tetteh Quashie, Accra.

The live experience event will see performances by Quamina MP and a host of other Ghanaian artists.

According to the ‘DaDa Ba hitmaker, this is a gesture of gratitude to his devoted fans for their unwavering support throughout the years.

Quamina MP’s dad, Bongo died in December 2020, after being involved in a fatal road accident.

The rapper was in a vehicle with his father, whilst coming from Akosombo to Accra when the accident occurred on the Akosombo-Accra highway.

Quamina survived the crash unhurt but, his father however sadly passed on later after being rushed to the hospital.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Sherif is currently the voice of the youth in Africa & reminds me of myself, they need to get to him before I do - Akon

Black Sherif is currently the voice of the youth in Africa & reminds me of myself, they need to get to him before I do – Akon

3 days ago
Rocky Dawuni questions Ghanaian event organizers on why they fail to book him for gigs

Rocky Dawuni questions Ghanaian event organizers on why they fail to book him for gigs

3 days ago
Nautyca & Michy gives you the ultimate soundgasm with 3rd joint; Good Feeling

Nautyca & Michy gives you the ultimate soundgasm with 3rd joint; Good Feeling

4 days ago
There's nothing wrong as long as artiste isn't underage -Adina on sexual relationships between artistes & managers

There’s nothing wrong as long as artiste isn’t underage -Adina on sexual relationships between artistes & managers

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker