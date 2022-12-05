Where the party dey today?! List of all buzzing events (Gospel/Secular) this December 2022!
Where are we seeing you?
December in Ghana is the new ishh around the globe and Ghanamusic.com presents to our cherished readers all the buzzing events around town during this entire holiday season.
Ghana has grown to be the world’s favorite December vacation spot, and this year is no exception. Although there are over a hundred events lined up this festive season, we’ve highlighted the top fun-packed events happening in Accra, the nation’s capital.
See list below.
Ghana Twitter Awards – Friday 9th December
Wizkid Live – 10th December 2022
Symphonic: Gospel meets Orchestra – 11th December
GT Music Concert – 16th December
Party Live with Gyakie – 16th December
Mani Festivities – 18th December
Mozama Disco – 21st December
NSG Concert – 22nd December
Bhim Concert – 23rd December
Kizz Daniel – 23rd December
Promise Land – 23rd December
Wildaland – 24 and 26th December
Maestro Kojo Antwi Concert – 24th December
Around the World – 25th – 26th December
Rapperholic Sarkodie – 25th December,2022.
Christmas with Joe Mettle – 25th December,2022.
Thanksgiving Service with MOGmusic – 24th December
Little Havana – 26th December
Detty Rave – 27th December
AfroNation – 29th & 30th December 2022
Afrochella – 28th and 29th December
Teens Rave – 29th December
Black Star Line Festival – January 6th 2023
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.