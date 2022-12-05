Where the party dey today?! List of all buzzing events (Gospel/Secular) this December 2022!

December in Ghana is the new ishh around the globe and Ghanamusic.com presents to our cherished readers all the buzzing events around town during this entire holiday season.

Ghana has grown to be the world’s favorite December vacation spot, and this year is no exception. Although there are over a hundred events lined up this festive season, we’ve highlighted the top fun-packed events happening in Accra, the nation’s capital.

See list below.

Ghana Twitter Awards – Friday 9th December

Keche dey come Ghana Twitter Awards oo🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TM3MIrL5gl — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) November 26, 2022

Wizkid Live – 10th December 2022

Livehub Entertainment releases artists outline for the Wizkid concert happening live in Accra, Ghana on the 10th of December 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium🇳🇬🇬🇭❤️ pic.twitter.com/KQKccDCe9P — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 22, 2022

Symphonic: Gospel meets Orchestra – 11th December

Symphonic Gospel Meets Orchestra 2022



Sun. 11 December, 2022



5:00 PM



Ga Mashi Hall, Bukom Sports Complex.



GHS150.00+



Buy your tickets here https://t.co/keaRdSzQdn…



Don’t miss out#Oktranking pic.twitter.com/RbR6q54IWN — OKYERE KWAME TAWIAH 🇬🇭🦅 (@okt_ranking) December 5, 2022

GT Music Concert – 16th December

Party Live with Gyakie – 16th December

Party live with Gyakie on 16th December at the LA PALM ROYAL BEACH HOTEL. Happens to be my birthday as well. Come let’s party and sing your favorite songs together 💛😈

Tix: https://t.co/6fhD51Z0zD pic.twitter.com/WgfcihtHo3 — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) November 20, 2022

Mani Festivities – 18th December

BREAKING: 18 December 2022, @manifestive returns with #manifestivities2022



Time to listen to Madina To The Universe all over again 😭



pic.twitter.com/7Q68TtuEXP — MUSE AFRICA (@muse_africa) November 2, 2022

Mozama Disco – 21st December

Mozama Disco – Black Sherif’s debut Concert in Ghana. 21st December pic.twitter.com/pOBbdhVRxx — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 10, 2022

NSG Concert – 22nd December

Bhim Concert – 23rd December

Kizz Daniel – 23rd December

Head over to https://t.co/c8goVwydPL as we ready ourselves for the Kizz Daniel live in Accra concert on the 23rd of December, 2022.



This event is brought to you by PepperDem Worldwide Entertainment and PlayNetwork Africa in partnership with Joy Entertainment.



Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/xH1WWqB0jr — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) December 5, 2022

Promise Land – 23rd December

Promise Land Music Concert @IamKingPromise On 23rd December At La Palm Royal Beach Hotel pic.twitter.com/oXr3APj3DX — Celebrityblogger (@Celebrity_blogg) November 21, 2022

Wildaland – 24 and 26th December

New and confirmed dates!

26th & 27th December, 2022

Tickets are still on sale! Let’s meet at the wilda side of life #wildalandfestival22 pic.twitter.com/A4XhXJmLTY — Wildaland Festival (@WildalandFest) December 5, 2022

Maestro Kojo Antwi Concert – 24th December

Around the World – 25th – 26th December

There’s at least one event you should attend this Christmas. It’s the Around The World food and drinks festival on the 25th & 26th of December.



Meet me there.



E baa fei gbeyeei! 🥳#AroundTheWorld#ATWFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/oGgLUdKQHg — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) December 1, 2022

Rapperholic Sarkodie – 25th December,2022.

Christmas with Joe Mettle – 25th December,2022.

Grab your tickets at

Airport Shell

Baatsonaa Total

Haatso Shell

JayRay Shops

Nallem Clothing (Accra Mall)

Sweet Melodies

Dansoman Control Shell

Action Chapel (Dominion BookShop)

Tema Community 11



Dial *725*5050# or visit https://t.co/9MRE7HTBBj to purchase tickets online. pic.twitter.com/5hTN4io0AK — Joe mettle (@jmettle) December 5, 2022

Thanksgiving Service with MOGmusic – 24th December

Little Havana – 26th December

Detty Rave – 27th December

AfroNation – 29th & 30th December 2022

DAVIDO, P-SQUARE, REMA, ADEKUNLE GOLD & CKAY all billed to perform at AFRONATION (Phase 2) in Accra, Ghana 🇬🇭.



Date – December, 29th & 30th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/inVOrj5A3J — MUSIC RADAR (@NewSoundRadar) October 13, 2022

Afrochella – 28th and 29th December

Teens Rave – 29th December

Black Star Line Festival – January 6th 2023

Blackstar line Festival have announced that their event, happening on 6th of January 2023 at the Black Star Square, Accra is a free concert. #Blackstarlinefestival pic.twitter.com/quGyHnvSIZ — Ashawo with Degree (@ashawoblogger) November 18, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.