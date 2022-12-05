fbpx
Where the party dey today?! List of all buzzing events (Gospel/Secular) this December 2022!

Where are we seeing you?

Photo Credit: /Google Images

December in Ghana is the new ishh around the globe and Ghanamusic.com presents to our cherished readers all the buzzing events around town during this entire holiday season.

Ghana has grown to be the world’s favorite December vacation spot, and this year is no exception. Although there are over a hundred events lined up this festive season, we’ve highlighted the top fun-packed events happening in Accra, the nation’s capital.

See list below.

Ghana Twitter Awards – Friday 9th December

Wizkid Live – 10th December 2022

Symphonic: Gospel meets Orchestra – 11th December

GT Music Concert – 16th December

Party Live with Gyakie – 16th December

Mani Festivities – 18th December

Mozama Disco – 21st December

NSG Concert – 22nd December

Bhim Concert – 23rd December

Kizz Daniel – 23rd December

Promise Land – 23rd December

Wildaland – 24 and 26th December

Maestro Kojo Antwi Concert – 24th December

Around the World – 25th – 26th December

Rapperholic Sarkodie – 25th December,2022.

Christmas with Joe Mettle – 25th December,2022.

Thanksgiving Service with MOGmusic – 24th December

Little Havana – 26th December

Detty Rave – 27th December

AfroNation – 29th & 30th December 2022

Afrochella – 28th and 29th December

Teens Rave – 29th December

Black Star Line Festival – January 6th 2023

