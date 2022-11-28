Obaapa Christy, KODA, others ready for ‘Grace Experience 22’ with Millicent Yankey

US Based Ghanaian Gospel Singer, Millicent Yankey arrives in Ghana ahead of “Grace Experience” on December 11th.

The Ghana Music Awards USA Female Artiste of the Year 2021 touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Upon her arrival, the sensational gospel musician revealed that she is so excited to be in Ghana and she looks forward to God at work this year at her event ‘Grace Experience’ Takoradi.

Ministering on the night are; the legendary Pastor Joe Bechem, Obaapa Christy, KODA, Kwaku Kwame, Sk Frimpong, Nii Addo and etc

According to Millicent Yankey, the world is going through difficult times but despite our challenges we must acknowledge the fact that God is Greater than all our problems and by that we will gradually overcome the storm.

She’s inviting Ghanaians and the people of Takoradi to come join in worship to God as they seek to experience his grace for the rest of the year and beyond.

