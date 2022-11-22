JR Music partners Goil for an epic blend of Music & Football at Qatar 2022 World Cup viewing centres

JR Music in partnership with state-owned Ghanaian oil and gas marketing company, Ghana Oil Company, also known as GOIL is set to give the Ghanaian populace a blend of live music and a big screen view of matches at the Qatar 2022 world cup.

It’s sure to be a festival of music and football as huge giant screens will be mounted at the Circle and Ashaiman viewing centres.

It will be visible to pedestrians, passengers and anyone plying the route of the Kaneshie (Accra Station) at Circle and the Lapaz Station at Ashaiman.

The viewing centres will showcase all matches involving the passion of the nation, Ghana Black Stars, as well as the 1/16 stage, quarter finals, semi-finals and finals of the 2022 Qatar world cup.

In addition to viewing the matches, patrons will be treated to a live performances from a plethora of your favourite DJs including, Andy Dosty, DJ Kess, Merqury Quaye, DJ Wobeti, DJ Ganj, among several other fun packed activities and surprises.

Be on the lookout and join in the fun as we cheer on the Black Stars to victory!

