fbpx
Events

JR Music partners Goil for an epic blend of Music & Football at Qatar 2022 World Cup viewing centres

Screens will be mounted at Kaneshie (Accra Station) at Circle & Lapaz Station at Ashaiman.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
JR Music partners Goil for an epic blend of Music & Football at Qatar 2022 World Cup viewing centres
Photo Credit: /Google Images

JR Music in partnership with state-owned Ghanaian oil and gas marketing company, Ghana Oil Company, also known as GOIL is set to give the Ghanaian populace a blend of live music and a big screen view of matches at the Qatar 2022 world cup.

It’s sure to be a festival of music and football as huge giant screens will be mounted at the Circle and Ashaiman viewing centres.

It will be visible to pedestrians, passengers and anyone plying the route of the Kaneshie (Accra Station) at Circle and the Lapaz Station at Ashaiman.

The viewing centres will showcase all matches involving the passion of the nation, Ghana Black Stars, as well as the 1/16 stage, quarter finals, semi-finals and finals of the 2022 Qatar world cup.

In addition to viewing the matches, patrons will be treated to a live performances from a plethora of your favourite DJs including, Andy Dosty, DJ Kess, Merqury Quaye, DJ Wobeti, DJ Ganj, among several other fun packed activities and surprises.

Be on the lookout and join in the fun as we cheer on the Black Stars to victory!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Ghana's GuiltyBeatz secures 2 Grammy nominations for production works on Beyoncé's Renaissance album

Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz secures 2 Grammy nominations for production works on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album

5 days ago
King Promise & the GFA out with electrifying World Cup song for Ghana, ‘Black Stars’

King Promise & the GFA out with electrifying World Cup song for Ghana, ‘Black Stars’

5 days ago
Rocky Dawuni bags 3rd ever Grammy nomination!

Rocky Dawuni bags 3rd ever Grammy nomination!

6 days ago
The Live Experience 2021: Gyakie to sign-off with a bang

Gyakie selected for YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker