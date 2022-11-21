MOG, Akesse, Celestine, Perez, Niella, Becky Bonney, others set for Todah Concert this Friday!

Owing to yet another spin around the sun, Panda Entertainment GH is calling all and sundry to an intense moment of high praise and heartfelt worship at the maiden edition of Todah Concert.

The event slated for this Friday, 25th November 2022 inside the 14,000 seater Perez Dome Dzorwulu, at exactly 6pm, will see a plethora of the crème de la crème in the gospel space mount the altar to usher patrons into the throne room.

Artistes billed to minister include Bright Gold Mensah, Theo Praiz, Celestine Donkor, Perez Musik, Niella, Becky Bonney, Akesse Brempong and MOGmusic, among several others.

Tickets are fast selling for Single – GHS 50 & Double – GHS 90 at the Perez Dome Bookshop and Airport Shell and via the shortcode *713*33*52# across all networks. Kindly contact the ticket hotline on +233 24 843 4475 for further details, enquiries and delivery of tickets.

It promises to be a memorable night where all the current buzzing hits on the gospel scene will come alive with live band performances by the artistes that sang them.

Be sure to tell a friend to tell another friend to be there! Come as you are and leave refreshed and revived as we crown our year in thanksgiving!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.