King Promise, Efya, R2Bees, Darkovibes, Kelvyn Boy, Eugy, Gyakie, & more billed for Wizkid’s Accra concert

After successfully executing a sold-out concert inside New York’s Madison Square Garden, WizKid is set to replicate this feat on a larger scale with his first-ever headline concert in Accra this December.

As earlier publicized, the 10th December WizKid Live Concert inside the Accra Sports Stadium will be supported by several of his Ghanaian industry friends as well as a few other surprise acts who are sure to be global music heavyweights.

Be ready for top-notch performances from R2Bees, Efya, Darkovibes, and King Promise, among several others who will set the tone for a historic night with the world’s biggest Afrobeats sensation.

Coming off a completely sold-out Madison Square Gardens event, Big Wiz is set to make a quick stop in Amsterdam for a concert, and then, GHANA, he’s all yours!

Patrons should expect an exclusive treat as the event will see the multiple award-winning act give a first-ever live performance of songs off his upcoming album; “More Love Less Ego“.

It would be his debut performance of the new album in Africa and a historic bookmark that occurred nowhere else but in Ghana, the gateway to Africa and the world’s most preferred Christmas holiday destination!

Don’t miss this for all the hustles in Ojualegba! Tickets are selling fast at https://wizkidlive.hapniin.com/. It’s a Starboy SZN this Christmas!

