All set for Benson Amihere’s Yahweh Concert this Sunday with Siisi Baidoo, others

Fast-rising Gospel music minister, Benson Amihere is set to host yet another enthralling edition of his annual flagship Yahweh concert which has blessed hundreds of youths over the years.

Under the auspices of the Benson Amihere Ministries and True Worshippers Crew, the event will be coming off on the 20th of November, 2022.

It’s scheduled to unravel in the main auditorium of the Inner Court Chapel situated at the American House Bus Station, East Legon, at exactly 4pm.

This year’s edition will host a plethora of anointed vessels including the latest Gospel sensation to have emerged in recent times, Siisi Baidoo of ‘Onyame Tumfo’ fame, Minister Vera Ogenyi and Apostle A.S Talata.

As spearheaded by the ever versatile and gifted Benson Amihere, it promises to be nothing short of explosive praise sessions, immersive and intense worship sets as well as a hyped up urban gospel moment where youthful souls will have the opportunity to jam in the Holy Ghost!

Whatever your taste is within the diverse genres that make up Gospel music, you are sure to have something in there for you that will leave you feeling the warm embrace of the very presence of God Himself.

It’s a free event so be sure to come along with friends, family and foe alike. Be there!!!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.