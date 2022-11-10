Sherifa Gunu storms USA on tour on 25th Nov. – 31st Dec. 2022!

Ghanaian Africana superstar, Sherifa Gunu, was the toast of fans who gathered at the National Theatre for the maiden edition of Zongofest, a show to honor distinguished Zongo personalities and also discover young talents.

Sherifa Gunu performed a live band music show at the Golden Tulip hotel in Accra during the launch of Ghana’s premium networking event known as the ‘Corporate Wednesday’, a show that seeks to bring all business stakeholders together for networking among themselves.

She has done backings for Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong and Sarkodie and in all she has made three albums.

As part of releasing the new single off her upcoming album project, she is starting with USA tour starting from New Jersey, Columbus Ohio, Chicago, Hartford CT, Bronx NY, Atlanta, New York and Philadelphia.

The tour starts from 25th November to 31st December 2022. The is organized by Jutaco Production in conjunction with 3G media group and supported by Eventguide Africa

