fbpx
Events

All set for Adoration 2022 with Jolene Tettey this Saturday!

November 5, 5pm, Trinity Theological Seminary, free entry! Come bask in an oasis of worship during these desert season!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
All set for Adoration 2022 with Jolene Tettey this Saturday!
Photo Credit: Jolene Tettey /Facebook

Widely known within the gospel space as Jolene Tettey, the gifted singer/songwriter is poised to rally souls in intense worship via the 2022 edition of her annual Adoration Concert.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Trinity United Church inside the Trinity Theological Seminary at East Legon this Saturday, 5th November 2022, 5pm prompt!

It’s being held under the theme, ‘My Praise My Highest Sacrifice’ (Heb.13:15) and promises to be oasis of joy, peace and all of God’s goodness in this desert of economic hardships all around.

With able support from the angelic Adoration Choir, come experience worship in its unadulterated form as Jolene delivers back to back ministrations off her several albums and latest 5-track EP; I Bless Your Name.

It promises to be a worthwhile time spent in pure Adoration unto the most high God with no strings attached, Admission is Freeee! So come as you are and leave refreshed and empowered for the journey ahead in life.

Log on to her website JoleneTettey.org for updates and further information and get interactive with Jolene across her socials:

Facebook: @JoleneTetteyMusicOfficial
Instagram: @JoleneTetteyMusic
Twitter: @JoleneTettey

Kindly Subscribe to her YouTube Channel here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kirani Ayat turns up the heat with debut album; Aisha’s Sun

GTA reaches agreement with Kirani Ayat over content use

4 days ago
List Of Winners - 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

List Of Winners – 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

4 days ago
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Larruso's new LP echoes "Sounds from the Slums"

Larruso’s new LP echoes “Sounds from the Slums”

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker