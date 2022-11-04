All set for Adoration 2022 with Jolene Tettey this Saturday!

Widely known within the gospel space as Jolene Tettey, the gifted singer/songwriter is poised to rally souls in intense worship via the 2022 edition of her annual Adoration Concert.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Trinity United Church inside the Trinity Theological Seminary at East Legon this Saturday, 5th November 2022, 5pm prompt!

It’s being held under the theme, ‘My Praise My Highest Sacrifice’ (Heb.13:15) and promises to be oasis of joy, peace and all of God’s goodness in this desert of economic hardships all around.

With able support from the angelic Adoration Choir, come experience worship in its unadulterated form as Jolene delivers back to back ministrations off her several albums and latest 5-track EP; I Bless Your Name.

It promises to be a worthwhile time spent in pure Adoration unto the most high God with no strings attached, Admission is Freeee! So come as you are and leave refreshed and empowered for the journey ahead in life.

Log on to her website JoleneTettey.org for updates and further information and get interactive with Jolene across her socials:

Facebook: @JoleneTetteyMusicOfficial

Instagram: @JoleneTetteyMusic

Twitter: @JoleneTettey

Kindly Subscribe to her YouTube Channel here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.