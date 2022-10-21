fbpx
Nigeria’s Wizkid & Kizz Daniel poised to takeover Ghana in December as they host their own events!

Can our top guys here do same in Nigeria anytime soon?

Photo Credit: /Google Images

It’s no secret that December is for Ghana and Ghana for December as we would be having a lineup of big events and concerts of which Nigerian acts, Wizkid & Kizz Daniel have sought to capitalize upon.

Come 23rd December at the Untamed Empire, Buga & Cough (Odo Yewu) hitmaker will be headlining his debut concert. More details to follow.

Also, global Afrobeat icon, WizKid will also be headlining his event at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium on the 10th of December. More details to follow soon!

Is this an intentional act by these Nigerian music giant to capitalize on the thriving tourist activity around the Christmas Holidays? Will Wizkid be able to fill the stadium? Is it a win for our industry or a threat?

Isn’t Nigeria big enough for them to host their concerts there? Will our very own stars be share stages too? Is this greed or smartness? When will our top guys replicate this move also in Nigeria?

Watch this space as we update you on this new development.

