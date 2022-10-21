Nigeria’s Wizkid & Kizz Daniel poised to takeover Ghana in December as they host their own events!

It’s no secret that December is for Ghana and Ghana for December as we would be having a lineup of big events and concerts of which Nigerian acts, Wizkid & Kizz Daniel have sought to capitalize upon.

Come 23rd December at the Untamed Empire, Buga & Cough (Odo Yewu) hitmaker will be headlining his debut concert. More details to follow.

Also, global Afrobeat icon, WizKid will also be headlining his event at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium on the 10th of December. More details to follow soon!

Is this an intentional act by these Nigerian music giant to capitalize on the thriving tourist activity around the Christmas Holidays? Will Wizkid be able to fill the stadium? Is it a win for our industry or a threat?

Isn’t Nigeria big enough for them to host their concerts there? Will our very own stars be share stages too? Is this greed or smartness? When will our top guys replicate this move also in Nigeria?

Watch this space as we update you on this new development.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.