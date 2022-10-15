Nannie Klaud poised to empower the youth at Shekhinah Conference 2022 on October 29!

Burgeoning Gospel music minstrel & founder of Shekhinah Reign Ministries, Nannie Klaud is set to host the 4th edition of her annual Shekhinah Conference.

Slated for 29th October 2022, the event will host several anointed vessels including Eugene Arthur-Sam, Euclid Addo & Jacob Dartey.

It’s coming off at Camp Elim, North Legon at exactly 4pm and would take the form of a Youth Empowerment Conference.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the event, Nannie revealed, “In these last days, Christianity has become more of fashion than fasting, prayer and living the word.

It has become more of staying in our comfort zones instead of getting into the combat zones, battling spiritually to bring down the works of the enemy so as to free the youth that are being deceived by their vulnerability to spiritual things.

Shekhinah Reign Ministries is burdened to empower the youth of our generation to really imbibe in them Godly virtues which is fast deteriorating in the fibre of our today’s youth.

Shekhinah Reign Ministries is aimed at bringing the youth back to the Bible, to instil in them the interest and love for Godliness and to create an enthusiasm in drawing close to God as the Bible says “draw nigh unto God and He will draw nigh unto thee” [James 4:8]”.

The upcoming event will seek to enable the youth to live daily expressing the glory of God, rekindle the desire to abide continuously in God’s presence and revive the truth of God’s knowledge in the youth of today.

The entire agenda is to invoke God’s rulership, authority, dominion, and divine majesty in our lives by organizing; Youth Empowerment Confabs, outreaches and Worship events.

It is their desire to raise remnants of God in these last days who will push the gospel and to dedicate their lives to holy living awaiting the coming of our lord Jesus Christ.

Don’t miss out on this life transforming and impactful event!

