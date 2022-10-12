Meek Mill, Asake added up to list of performers at 2022 Afro Nation Ghana

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival announces some huge additions to the line up today, with Meek Mill and Asake both revealed for Afro Nation Ghana’s grand return this December.

Meek Mill is the first American artist to join the bill at the festival and this show also marks his first major appearance in Africa, following years of talk about visiting Ghana. Now in 2022, Afro Nation makes it happen.

Bringing a slew of some of hip hop’s biggest smash hits with him, he’s often seen teaming up with the biggest names in the game like Drake, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Post Malone and previous partner Nicki Minaj, and is no stranger to Afrobeats either.

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper from Philadelphia collaborated with fellow Afro Nation Ghana 2022 headliner Davido on the single ‘Fans Mi’ in 2015. This Ghana debut is a long-awaited moment for both Meek Mill and his many Ghanaian fans, and makes this year’s Afro Nation all the more unmissable.

Meek Mill is joined on today’s line up announcement by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake. An artist clearly destined for greatness, Asake brings his vibrant and hotly-tipped brand of “Street-Pop” to the centre of Accra, with global favourites like ‘Bandana’ set to steal the show. Featuring heavily in both the recently launched Billboard US Afrobeats Chart and the Official UK Afrobeats Chart right now, Asake is firmly on the rise.

Afro Nation Ghana takes place at Marine Drive, Black Star Square on 29th & 30th December 2022. Founded to unite the diaspora in celebration of Black Joy, the event is back for a celebratory trip of Black culture, vibing music, dance, good food, and so much more.

Ready to turn the end of the year into an unforgettable party, this highly anticipated next edition of Afro Nation is set to follow up the 2019 landmark African debut in style.

Alongside Meek Mill and Asake, an impressive array of today’s hottest names have already been revealed for the festival’s big return. Ghana’s own special guest Stonebwoy is joined by Nigerian party king Davido, the legendary duo P-Square, plus Rema, Dadju, CKay, Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif, coming together with Ghana brightest new stars Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh.

On top of this, Afro Nation Ghana hosts all the leading Amapiano artists Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela as well as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s collaborative project Scorpion Kings – bringing the hottest sounds of the South African underground to the world.

Uniting the diaspora on sites of cultural significance across three continents, the Afrobeats explosion continues to grow with Afro Nation right at the heart of it all. Afro Nation Ghana follows the hugely successful Portugal beach festival this summer, and the first US show in Puerto Rico in March.

Afro Nation Ghana now welcomes thousands from the global diaspora travelling home to party and be together with friends and family during the turn of the new year in West Africa’s most exciting cultural hub.

By The Culture, For The Culture, Afro Nation Ghana takes place 29th & 30th December 2022 at Marine Drive, Black Star Square, Accra.

2 Day General Access, 3 Day VIP Tickets with Entry to Piano People Welcome Party & Day Parties, plus 4 Day Golden Ticket are all available now via: https://www.afronationghana.com/booking

