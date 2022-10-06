Jump On The Beat! Enter Ebase Africa Music Contest, Win A Free Music Video & TV Promo

The Entertainment Base Africa (Ebase) Africa, an entertainment and music promotion company, has begun an online music contest for budding young music talents in Africa dubbed, Jump On The Beat.

The contest, dubbed “Jump on the Beat,” finally hits the internet after years of careful planning and partnership agreements.

According to Entertainment Base Africa (Ebase) Africa, the contest, which has been announced on their social media platforms, is going to be largely online-based and is expected to offer the up-and-coming African musicians the platform, attention, listenership, and visibility across the continent.

The “Jump on the Beat” platform will also serve as a springboard to start their careers in music.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prince Sellasie talks more about what inspired him on this project.

“ Its actually a bit difficult sometimes for up and coming act to afford for music videos and TV promos. I feel they must be heard. That’’s what inspires me to do this.

This contest will help discover great talent that will uplift African musicians when it comes to entertainment in Africa. Lots of the African musicians just need to be seen and heard and I’m sure this contest will be a hub for the new generation of artistes” he mentions.

How to Enter Ebase Africa “Jump On the Beat” Contest.

Entries will be on opened on October 22nd, 2022.

To participate, musicians are required to go on the website www.ebaseafricaonline.com to download a free beat/instrumental provided on the website.

Next, contestants are to record a song with the beat or instrumental downloaded on the a love website.

Make a one-minute reel video of your song and tag us on Instagram @ebaseafrica with the hashtags #jumpOnTheBeatafrica and #EbaseAfrica. It’s that simple.

Once contestants/participants have gone through these steps, Ebase Africa will subject the contents and songs to online buzz, critique, and polls.

Winner’s Prizes

The artiste who emerges with the best record goes on to win a free ( all expenses covered) music video production plus TV promotions by Ebase Africa.

For more information, follow Ebase Africa on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @ebaseafrica.

