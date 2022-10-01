Western Gospel Awards 2022 unveil nominees!

PROLIFIC GH Entertainment, organisers of Western Gospel Awards have unveiled nominees for this year’s edition of the award scheme with the main event scheduled to take place on November 27 at the Word of Life Assemblies of God, Church, Takoradi in the Western Region.

They announced the nominees list via a virtual telecast on Kantaka TV and Western Gospel Awards Facebook page.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Maxwell Bills Ghansah, CEO of Prolific Gh, said the award scheme aims among others to foster quality works from artistes in the Western Region.

“This is the second edition and we are doing everything to make sure the right persons are honoured for their hard work.

Although we don’t have sponsors yet, our outfit will still make sure the event comes out successfully. Any institution who wishes to sponsor this brilliant award scheme is welcome.

“We had a great show last year when we had the maiden edition and we are hoping this year’s edition will be more electrifying,” he said.

According to the list, 21 awards will be given out on the night.

They include for Western Gospel Artiste of the Year are EL Manuel, SK Frimpong, Ruger Quarm, KDM, Navah and Ewuraba Eesi. In the Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year category, artistes contesting are KDM ft. Navah for Centre of my Life, Mykford ft Koda for Made3 Nyina (My Everything), Ruger Quarm ft. Kofi Owusu Peprah for The Name of Jesus, Mabel Love ft. Ruth Adjei for Osombo, Ewuraba Esi ft Nero on The Grace and Etriakor Charles ft Philip Adzale on Doing Wonders.

Others are Georgia and Georgette, Rhoda Offei, Ruth Ackaah-Gyasi and Ewuraba Eesi vying for Western Female Vocalist of the Year while EL Manuel, Max Praize, Ruger Quarm, SK Frimpong, KDM, Isaac K Dentu and SK Frimpong are contesting for Western Male Vocalist of the Year award.

For the Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year category, nominees are Kenneth (Skyy Power), Nana Ohene Appiateawaa Sikapa (Big FM), Prince Macasford (Owass FM), Vincent Nyarko (Kyzz FM), King Mesh (Radio 360) and Ebenak (Connect FM).

In all, 21 awards will be given on the awards night. Last year, Gospel musician S K Frimpong won Artiste of the Year

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.