Tropical Fiesta returns with 3rd edition at Treasure Island on 3rd & 4th December!

Tropical Fiesta and it’s pre parties have hosted some of the continents most revered stars and seen some of the most exhilarating performances from Dj’s, Afrobeats & Hiphop stars, Comedians & Dance Crews from across Africa.

From South Africa’s Amapiano Legends Major League Djz, Segos Pumpkin, Uncle Party Time to Nigeria’s Dj Neptune to Ghanaian born Hollywood Superstar Comedian Michael Blackson, Tropical Fiesta is an explosion of music, culture & unforgettable moments.

Previous editions saw Accra’s creme de la creme head out to The Royal Senchi, Akosombo in 2021 and to the Maaha Beach Resort in the Western Region in 2019 with performances and appearances from The Enjoyment Minister D-Black, Stonebwoy, Black Sheriff, Sefa, Adina, Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah, Efya, Mona 4 Real, Dope Nation, Kofi Jamar, Mr. Drew plus Comedy Acts DKB, Jacinta, Clemento Suarez, Afia Schwarzneggar plus more.

This year the Tropical Fiesta train takes us to the beautiful coastal town of Ada to an island well known as the Treasure Island from the 3rd till the 5th of December 2022.

2 Nights & 3 Days away from it all.

10 Djs & Mc’s

10 Artists

8 Themed Parties

With Tickets on Sale now at www.tropicalfiesta.com for 350 Ghc for the 1 Day Access Pass for 1 person, 600 Ghc for the 2 Day VIP All Access Pass for 1 person and a special ticket package deal of 1000 Ghc for 2 Day VIP All Access Passes for 2 persons.

Limited VIP Stay & Ball Packages that include staying at Treasure Island for 2 Nights, TF2022 Goody Bags, Champagne Gifts and more are available now on www.tropicalfiesta.com

Follow @tropicalfiestagh on all social media platforms for updates , giveaways & more.

For more information call +233 24 355 3038, +233 55 453 1243, +233 20 888 7179

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.