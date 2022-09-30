Michy, Fancy Gadam, Sista Afia, others ready for High School Clash with Nautyca this Saturday, October 1!

Gifted Ghanaian crooner, Nautyca has spearheaded an entertaining initiative within the senior High School system of Ghana dubbed, High School Clash.

The event is slated for 1st October 2022 at the forecourt of the Greens Lounge in Tema and will feature a plethora of your favourite artistes.

They include De Holy Empire’s very own Nautyca himself as the headliner, Michy, Nanky, Sista Afia, Fancy Gadam, Flowking Stone, Addi Self, Joint 77, Kimilist, Mista Myles, Alo-Clan, among several others.

It would feature a dance battle, rap battle and a talent expose for every young, gifted and talented youth who will be willing to display their God-given superpower.

Winners will be awarded and High school with the most talents will be crowned as High School of the year. Overall winners from the listed categories will get an opportunity to perform with Nautyca himself!

See you there at exactly 4pm!!!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.