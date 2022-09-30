Another ‘Ayeyi Ndwom’ concert underway with Heavenly Jewels on October 23!

HEAVENLY Jewels Chorale, a non-denominational orchestra group is set to host the fifth edition of its annual concert, Ayeyi Ndwom on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the National Theatre.

The concert themed, Great Is Thy Faithfulness, promises to give patrons a swell time as the choir renders popular local hymns at the 5pm show.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Mr. Simon Adjei, Head of Publicity for Ayeyi Ndwom assured patrons of a beautiful time enjoying renditions of local hymns from the host group.

“The choir is more than prepared to make the evening a lovely one with renditions of common local hymns. However, our main focus is propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ through choral music.

“The first three editions were done in the church but last year’s was held at the National Theatre and it was super. This year’s will be at the same venue and I’m confident it will go well too,” he said.

He also disclosed that composer, Professor Yaw Sakyi Baidoo who is behind some of the popular local hymns in Ghana has partnered this year’s event and will be on stage.

Heavenly Jewels Chorale has over the years performed at national events and their creative performances have attracted the admiration of high profile members and guests.

The free admission concert is sponsored by Think TV, Jewels TV, and supported by DAMs Premium Travel and Tours, Think Professional Institute, and ThinkNewsOnline

