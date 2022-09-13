Ps Chris & GIAM Family set to host annual ‘New Testament Worship & Praise’ event this Saturday!

God In A Man (GIAM) Family, organizers of the annual New Testament Worship & Praise led by Pastor Chris Ocloo have announced the 2022 edition of the renowned event.

The gathering will come off on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Camp Elim – North Legon and will see a plethora of insightful ministrations by seasoned music ministers and men of God, covering a wide area of biblical topics as relevant to the New Testament believer.

The event will be split into two sessions with the first session (8am) revealing profound teachings on the new creation realities and basic knowledge that must substitute our world view as Christians living in the new testament era.

It would be a blend of a music workshop, word, prayer and the prophetic as spearheaded by: Ps Chris Ocloo, Apostle Sydney Quaye, Caleb Ashong-Katai and Godsway Ocloo.

The gathering will then zoom into a practical time during the second session (4pm) with a Praise and Worship experience by Ps. Chris Ocloo, Joycelyn Ocloo, ADOMcwesi, the GIAM family, among several others.

Endeavor to clear your schedules, plan and prepare to partake in this life transforming worship gathering.

Get ready to delve deeper into the new creation realities of a child of God and how it must reflect in a more accurate way in our gospel songs.

Brace up for enlightenment on how to praise and worship God the right way.

GIAM (God In A Man) Family is a new testament based worship ministry of believers in Christ alone, equipping and raising worshipers with the message of Christ, all that Christ has done in his death, burial and resurrection as it defines what they sing about.

