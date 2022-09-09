fbpx
Events

Expect your favourite AMG Business artiste perform at this year’s AMG Connect Concert!

It's on December 17th! Watch this space for more updates!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
It's on December 17th! Watch this space for more updates!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Head honcho of AMG Business, Kweku Addai popularly known as Criss Waddle has confirmed the organizing of his label’s debut flagship concert; AMG Connect Concert.

The popular musician made this known in a recent post that he made on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

According to him, the concert is an AMG Connect concert and this suggests that all the artistes on his AMG Business label will be performing on the day of the concert.

The post that he made reads;

“AMG CONNECT CONCERT DECEMBER 17th 2022. Watch Out l!”

In a recent post, he talked about what the AMG artists should be doing in order to gain the limelight.

According to him, any AMG artist who wants to blow should make sure he works very hard and more than MedikaL in order to take their music career to the next level.

He believes there is no amount of energy and money that could be invested to make any AMG artist make waves if he or she doesn’t work twice as hard as the ‘Abena Korkor’ crooner.

Criss Waddle made this known via his verified Twitter handle. He wrote;

“Any AMG Artist that doesn’t work twice as hard as MedikaL may never blow properly, no matter the amount and energy we invest.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Nektunez & Gyakie sweep awards at Nigeria's biggest music award scheme - The Headies 2022!

Nektunez & Gyakie sweep awards at Nigeria’s biggest music award scheme – The Headies 2022!

5 days ago
Ghana's Akesse, MOG, Mettle, Sonnie ,others extend felicitations to Dunsin Oyekan after surviving deadly accident!

Ghana’s Akesse, MOG, Mettle, Sonnie ,others extend felicitations to Dunsin Oyekan after surviving deadly accident!

5 days ago
Listen to the 6 renditions Camidoh recreated from his monster hit single on latest; Sugarcane EP!

Listen to the 6 renditions Camidoh recreated from his monster hit single on latest; Sugarcane EP!

5 days ago
Goated by Strongman

2022 Week 35: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker