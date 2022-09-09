Expect your favourite AMG Business artiste perform at this year’s AMG Connect Concert!

Head honcho of AMG Business, Kweku Addai popularly known as Criss Waddle has confirmed the organizing of his label’s debut flagship concert; AMG Connect Concert.

The popular musician made this known in a recent post that he made on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

According to him, the concert is an AMG Connect concert and this suggests that all the artistes on his AMG Business label will be performing on the day of the concert.

AMG CONNECT CONCERT DECEMBER 17th 2022. Watch Out l! — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) September 8, 2022

In a recent post, he talked about what the AMG artists should be doing in order to gain the limelight.

According to him, any AMG artist who wants to blow should make sure he works very hard and more than MedikaL in order to take their music career to the next level.

He believes there is no amount of energy and money that could be invested to make any AMG artist make waves if he or she doesn’t work twice as hard as the ‘Abena Korkor’ crooner.

“Any AMG Artist that doesn’t work twice as hard as MedikaL may never blow properly, no matter the amount and energy we invest.”

