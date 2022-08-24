fbpx
Western Music Awards 2022: Full list of Winners

Photo Credit: WMA

The prestigious Western Music Awards was held over this past weekend and it brought together top names in the music and media world within Ghana’s Western Region.

Listed below are the winners for each nominated category:

Artiste of the Year – Bismark Amoako

Afropop song of the year – Fameye ( Praise)

Album/Ep of the year — Tray Zee ( Harvest)

Collaboration Of The year — Nero x ft Kweku Darligton (Shame)

Most popular regional song of the year – Aya Ramzy B (Jawulley)

Most popular Ghanaian song – Black Sherif ( Second Sermon)

Gospel Artiste — Kdmmusic Gh

Gospel Song —Ewuraba Esi ( The Grace )

Group of the Year — Anlo Soilders

Highlife Artiste — Kweysi Nyansa

Highlife Song — kweysi swat ft Fameye ( In your Hands )

Hiplife Artiste — Aya Ramzybgh

Hiplife song — Aya Ramzy B ( Jawulley)

Hiphop Artiste — Bobo Dada Bee

Hip-hop Song — Reign Godz ( don’t try Me)

New Artiste — Ruth Ackaah Gyasi

Best music Producer — Ambodybeatz Gh

Rapper — Bobo dada bee

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste — BetterDays Gad

Reggae/Dancehall Song — Nero x ft Kweku Darlington ( Shame )

Brass band of the Year – Evergreen Bass band

Urban Gospel Song — EL Manuel (Yesu Din)

Western Diaspora — Navah Musique

Best music video – Dopenation

Best Blogger / Promoter – Halmblog ( Sampson Halm)

Best Instrumentalist – Gilbert

Song writer of the Year- Kweysi Swat ( Thinking ALoud )

Male football player of the year- Baba Amandu ( Skyy Fc)

Female football player of the year- Janet Egyir ( Hasaacas Ladies)

Life Time Achievement Award – Amy Newman / Shasha Marley

Entertainment show of the Year – Ato Kwamina D’Gem ( Connect Fm )

Radio DJ of the year – DJ Wasty K

