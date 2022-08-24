Western Music Awards 2022: Full list of Winners
The prestigious Western Music Awards was held over this past weekend and it brought together top names in the music and media world within Ghana’s Western Region.
Listed below are the winners for each nominated category:
Artiste of the Year – Bismark Amoako
Afropop song of the year – Fameye ( Praise)
Album/Ep of the year — Tray Zee ( Harvest)
Collaboration Of The year — Nero x ft Kweku Darligton (Shame)
Most popular regional song of the year – Aya Ramzy B (Jawulley)
Most popular Ghanaian song – Black Sherif ( Second Sermon)
Gospel Artiste — Kdmmusic Gh
Gospel Song —Ewuraba Esi ( The Grace )
Group of the Year — Anlo Soilders
Highlife Artiste — Kweysi Nyansa
Highlife Song — kweysi swat ft Fameye ( In your Hands )
Hiplife Artiste — Aya Ramzybgh
Hiplife song — Aya Ramzy B ( Jawulley)
Hiphop Artiste — Bobo Dada Bee
Hip-hop Song — Reign Godz ( don’t try Me)
New Artiste — Ruth Ackaah Gyasi
Best music Producer — Ambodybeatz Gh
Rapper — Bobo dada bee
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste — BetterDays Gad
Reggae/Dancehall Song — Nero x ft Kweku Darlington ( Shame )
Brass band of the Year – Evergreen Bass band
Urban Gospel Song — EL Manuel (Yesu Din)
Western Diaspora — Navah Musique
Best music video – Dopenation
Best Blogger / Promoter – Halmblog ( Sampson Halm)
Best Instrumentalist – Gilbert
Song writer of the Year- Kweysi Swat ( Thinking ALoud )
Male football player of the year- Baba Amandu ( Skyy Fc)
Female football player of the year- Janet Egyir ( Hasaacas Ladies)
Life Time Achievement Award – Amy Newman / Shasha Marley
Entertainment show of the Year – Ato Kwamina D’Gem ( Connect Fm )
Radio DJ of the year – DJ Wasty K
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.