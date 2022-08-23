Every “Ashaiman To Da World” concert leaves me in debt due to hyped up fans – Stonebwoy confesses ahead of 7th edition

With yet another impending edition of his flagship “Ashaiman To Da World” concert, Stonebwoy has revealed that he’s always in debt afterwards.

In an interview on the Daybreak Hitz segment with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy stated the he always incurs huge debts after his annual “Ashaiman To Da World” concert because of the recklessness of some of the attendees.

According to him, each year after the show, some of his fans and attendees of the concert end up breaking some of the equipment they use in organizing the show and he ends up paying for them after the show.

He added that he is of the hope that such incidents will not repeat itself this year as he prepares for the seventh edition of the concert.

“I always go into debt after staging Ashaiman to the World. I know my people. They have fun to the point of breaking things. I hope that wouldn’t happen this year“, he said.

He also disclosed that his year marks exactly the ninth year of the concert but the concert has only been held for seven times because the pandemic restricted him from continuing with the show during the wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This year’s Ashaiman To The World would have been the ninth edition. But this is the seventh because COVID-19 didn’t allow certain editions to take place“, he said.

