Full list of winners: Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) 2022
Kofi Kinaata emerged overall Artiste of the year!
Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) 2022 took off with its 4th edition on August 20, at the Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio in a star studded event with deserving winners in attendance.
The Ghana Music Awards USA which is aimed at celebrating both Ghanaian artists and musicians based in the diaspora, particularly in the USA saw deserving artistes duly rewarded for their crafts.
Highlife crooner and ‘Susuka’ hit-maker, Martin King Arthur, professionally known as Kofi Kinaata was named the overall Artist of the Year.
The night also Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, among others bag various awards. Below is the full list of nominees and winners.
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Black Sherif
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Kofi Kinaata (winner)
BEST FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
‘Overflow’ – Efe Grace
‘Odi Yompo’ – Empress Gifty
‘Do It Lord’ – Diana Hamilton (winner)
‘The Glory’ – Obaapa Christy
‘Coming Home’ – MzVee
‘Oti me mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy
‘Only You’ – Celestine Donkor
BEST MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
‘Available (remix) – Camidoh
‘Ye Obua Mi’ – Joe Mettle
‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi
‘Slow Down’ – King Promise
‘Yekun’ – Kuami Eugene
‘Mepawokyew’ – Akwaboah (winner)
‘Yesu’ – MOG Music
‘Second Sermond’ – Black Sherif
NEW ACT OF THE YEAR
Black Sherif (winner)
Kwame Yogot
Kweku Darlington
Mona 4reall
Nanky
Scott Evans
S3fa
Amaarae
AFROBEAT/AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Amaarae
KiDi (winner)
Darkovibes
S3fa
King Promise
Gyakie
Camidoh
Wendy Shay
Mr Drew
FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR
AMG Beyond Kontrol
BHIM Nation
Die-hard Fans of Lumba (winner)
High-grade Family
Sark Nation
Shatta Movement.
Team DH
Team Move
Gadam Nation Army
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Akesse Brempong
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton (Winner)
Empress Gifty
Joe Mettle
Obaapa Christy
Ohemaa Mercy
MOG Music
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Akwaboah
Cina Soul
Fameye (winner)
Kofi Kinaata
Kwabena Kwabena
Kuami Eugene
Bisa K’dei
HIPLIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Amerado
Black Sherif (winner)
D-Black
Kofi Jamar
Okyeame Kwame
Medikal
Sarkodie
SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Kaywa
Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made it) (winner)
Master Garzy
Mog Beatz
Richie Mensah
Streetbeatz
Beatz Vampire
RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Amerado – ‘Best Rapper’
Eno Barony – ‘God Is A Woman’ ft. Efya
Lyrical Joe – ‘5th August’
Medikal – ‘Stop It’
Sarkodie – ‘Rollies N Cigars’
Strongman – ‘Flawless’
Obibini – ‘Wudini’
Teephlow – ‘Wontease3’
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Epixode (winner)
Larruso
Samini
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene (winner)
‘Touch It’ – KiDi
‘Mood’ – Mr Drew
‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft Mr Drew
‘Second Sermon’ – Black Sherif
‘Je M’Appelle’ – Darkovibes ft Davido
‘Slow Down’ – King Promise
‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music
‘Abodi3’ – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene
‘Thy Grace’ – Kofi Kinaata
‘Kom’ – Fancy Gadam
US-BASED UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Waliy AbouNamarr
Ama Kutin
Stureets
Royal Mama (winner)
Enoch Boateng
King Kwamoe
Wuu
Rossie Bee
Yolanda
Damu Records
Kwabena Boateng
Ghosh Man
Elizha
Rosey
First Lady of Royal Twins
Minister Mavis
US-BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
‘W’ayeyi’ – Humphrey Tettey ft. MOGMusic
‘Good Good God’ – Seiwaah Kyei
‘Agya Maba’ – Royal Mama (winner)
‘Let Him In’ – Sarah Sings
‘Hallelujah’ – Samuel Oboubisa
‘My Shield’ – Rita Queen
‘Victory’ – Stella Addo
‘Cee Music’ – Abuoden
‘I Wanna Live For You’ – Safo Kyei
‘Aseda’ – Herty Corgie
‘Mala’ – Mill Addison
‘Destined to Reign’ – Melody Frimpong
‘Conquer’ – Kwabena Boateng ft. Celestine Donkor
US-BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Humphrey Tettey
Samuel Oboubisa
Rita Queen
Stella Addo
Millicent Yankey
Cee Music (winner)
Herty Corgie
Rev Graceman
Mill Addison
Melody Frempong
US-BASED MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Humphrey Tettey
Jay Hover
Nova Blaq
C Burn
Archipalago
Kaykay Amponsah
Jamin Beats (winner)
Jay Baba
Oboy Murphy
Collins Isco
Praise Kusi
US-BASED FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Whitney Dee
Stella Addo
Rita Queen
Millicent Yankey
Cee Music
Herty Corgie (winner)
Melody Frempong
US-BASED MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Toni Amani – (Do for You) (winner)
Humphrey Tettey – (W’ayɛyi)
Bishop Dr Adom – (Our God is Great)
Rev Grace Man – (Jesus the Mighty God)
Young Ghana – (No More)
Nova Blaq – (Pressure)
C Burn – (Gold)
Nana Kottens (Call Girl)
Emmanuel Anim (Obiara Nte sewo)
US-BASED FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Ama Kutin
Maureen Biniyam
Seiwaah Kyei
Cynthia J
Stella Addo
Millicent Yankey
Cee Music
Herty Corgie (winner)
Mill Addison
US-BASED AFROPOP OF THE YEAR
Young Ghana
Jay Hover (winner)
C Burn
Archipalago
Oboy Murphy
Kaykay Amponsah
Jamin Beatz
Nee Oseye
Jay Baba
US-BASED AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR
‘Do For You’ – Tony Amani
‘Kilode’ – Emperor T-Jiga
‘No More’ – Young Ghana ft Shegge Da Don
‘Somu’ – Jay Hover
‘My Morning Solar’ – (New King)
Follow My Dream – (Efua) (winner)
Gold – (C Burn)
Overtaking is allowed – (Oboy Murphy)
Nkwasia Nkom – (Kaykay Amponsah ft. King Paluta)
Jamin Beats – (Makoma Rmx ft. Asaase Aban)
Body Nice – (Geewah)
Call Am for Me – (Nee Oseye ft. Gasmila)
Wasangado – (Jay Baba)
US-BASED MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
‘Do For You’ – Tony Amani
‘W’ayeyi’ – Humphrey Tettey
‘Sika Dam’ – Toowan8
‘Good Good God’ – Seiwaah Kyei
‘Nkoso’ Whitney Dee ft. Eugene
‘Dark Knight’ – Nova Blag
‘Follow My Dream’ – Efua
‘Gold’ – C Burn
‘Victory’ – Stella Addo
US-BASED MOST POPULAR ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Humphrey Tettey
Toowan8
Nova Blaq
Jay Hover
Stella Addo
Archipalago
Millicent Yankey
Oboy Murphy
Cee Music
Kaykay Amponsah
Herty Corgie
BEST INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION
Humphrey Tettey ft. MOG – ‘W’ayɛyi’
Emperor T-Jiga ft. Young Freezy – ‘Kilode’
Nova Blaq ft. E.L – ‘Frodo Baggins’
Toowan8 ft. Fameye – ‘Sikadam’
SINNN ft. Kwaw Kesse & Nana NYC – ‘Sawasa’
Millicent Yankey ft. Hannah Marfo – ‘Awurade Kasa’
Nana Kottens ft. Lowekey – ‘Call Girl’
Jamin Beats ft. Asaase Aban – ‘Makoma Rmx’
Nee Oseye ft. Gasmila – ‘Call Am For Me’
US-BASED HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
‘My Time’ – Atta Ghana Boy ft. Patapaa
‘Wifey’ – C Burn
‘Case’ – Jay Hover
‘Okeka Mu’ – Chase Forever
‘America Abrabo’ – Clem Biney
‘Yawa’ – Dreamz GH ft. Nana NYC
‘Aboakotre’ – Kaykay Amponsah ft. Don Itchi
‘Confusion’ – King Kofi Kapitano ft. Motu Blanka
‘Osobrokye’ – Koo Wiase
‘Smile – Nee Oseye ft. King Jerry
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Atta Ghana Boy
C Burn
Jay Hover
Kaykay Amponsah
Koo Wiase
Nee Oseye
US-BASED BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
K Rocks
Nova Blag
Fredricicgh
Oboy Murphy
DJ Asumadu
Safo Kyei
King Jenni
Ghosh Man
US-BASED SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Nova Blag
Mobeatz
C Burn
Issah Heat
Jamin Beats
BEST US-BASED DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Hollywood
DJ Marcus
Wavy Bunch Sound (DJ Flip Wave and African Wolf)
DJ Wyse
DJ Tech
DJ Ghanaboii
US-BASED HIPLIFE.HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Call Girl – (Nana Kottens ft. Lowekey)
Odds – (DJ Asumadu)
Everyday – (DJ Asumadu ft. Mr Herry)
Odo Nti – (Canzy Kwenepatan)
NanaYawBusiness – (Nana NYC & Otion)
I Wanna live for you – (Safo Kyei)
Last Night – (A-Y)
US-BASED HIPLIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Canzy Kwenepatan
Nana NYC
Jamin Beats
A-Y
