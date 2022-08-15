Ghana DJ Awards’ PUB FEST Storms Purple Pub This Saturday

Projecting spotlight on DJs by the Ghana DJ Awards hits an all-time high this year as the festival kicks off with a nationwide PUB FEST tour, starting at Purple Pub in Accra on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Pub Fest, coming ahead of the highly anticipated mega awards night slated for November, will feature skilful DJs and top music acts including Gal Dem DJ, Selector Danny, DJ Filter, DJ ABK, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and Lumi DMR.

Accordingly, the tour which forms part of the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Ghana DJ Awards festival will be held in 10 selected regions across the country.

It will present DJs with the opportunity to exhibit their talents intimately to audiences, to help boost their brands whilst offering great entertainment to music fans.

Merqury Quaye, Executive Producer of Ghana DJ Awards said: “The ambition of this exciting tour is to make Ghana DJ Awards the most magnetic brand in DJ culture, by championing new DJ talent and all those people making waves in culture”.

According to him, It is instructive to note that pubs are at the beating heart of African culture. Another key point is that powered by music provided by DJs, they are where people can express themselves freely and be part of a community.

“Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest will work with pubs across the country to help throw the spotlight on them as well. Fusing creativity and fraternization, these cultural locations will be a hub for people to connect and energize each other with creativity, inspiration, and, of course, celebrate our 10th anniversary with us”, he added.

Since 2013, Ghana DJ Awards has been recognized as the barometer for the measurement of performance of DJs in Ghana annually.

Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest is powered by Joy Entertainment and presented by Merqury Republic with support from EgoTickets and Rhythms Africa.

