3Entertainment and Boomplay Partner for Showbiz Conference on Aug 11

Media General Group’s entertainment division, 3Entertainment, in a partnership with Africa’s largest music streaming platform, Boomplay, has announced the first edition of its Showbiz Conference under the theme, “The Digital Era and Showbiz”.

Scheduled for 10am to 12noon on Thursday, 11th August, 2022, at the Executive Theater of TV3, the Showbiz Conference’s in-person attendance is strictly by invitation but will be live on TV3, 3FM and Facebook Live via TV3’s Facebook account.

Speaking about the essence of the Showbiz Conference, Head of 3Entertainment, Nana Kwadwo Addo, disclosed that, “The Showbiz Conference is a quarterly conference that will assemble industry stakeholders, experts and talents to discuss, build and develop the arts and entertainment business (showbiz) industry.

The conference is expected to touch on key issues of concern to the showbiz industry and provide solutions for desired outcomes.”

He added, “We are elated to have Boomplay as the main partner for the first edition of the Showbiz Conference especially when the focus is on the Digital Era of Showbiz and Boomplay has been playing a key role in re-imagining the Digital Music landscape of Ghana and impacting the music industry greatly.”

Commenting on the partnership and expectations of the Showbiz Conference, Public Relations Manager for Boomplay Ghana, Paul Azumah-Ayitey, shared that, “If we are to realise our full potential and change our fortunes towards a more lucrative and sustainable industry that benefits talents, businesses and Ghana as a nation, then it’s crucial for the arts and entertainment industry to begin to address the gaps, issues and concerns relating to the development of the industry.

Boomplay has been on the path to unlock the potential of Ghana’s music ecosystem. Hence, this partnership for the Showbiz Conference is two very important brands within the showbiz industry – Boomplay and Media General – deciding to come together to make a difference by means of strategic thought leadership and industry advocacy going forward.”

The first edition of 3Entertainment’s Showbiz Conference is segmented into two parts. Part 1 is targeted at the music industry and emerging artistes and will include a presentation on Music Consumption, Streaming and Marketing and Q&A session.

Part 2 is focused on the future of the business of arts and entertainment and will include a panel discussion on the Evolution of Ghana’s Digital Landscape and Showbiz with a Q&A session at the end.

Panelists for the keynote panel discussion include Richie Mensah ( Lynx Entertainment), Ruddy Kwakye (The Rave Group & Muse Media Networks), Elizabeth “Lyza” Ntiamoah-Quarshie (Boomplay Ghana) and Victor Bannerman-Chedid (Owl Ventures).

The conference’s in-person attendees expected include officials from Ministry of Creative Arts and Tourism, showbiz stakeholders, music business executives, artistes, media, tech companies, Telco executives, music labels, journalists and more.

The live coverage of the Showbiz Conference is sponsored by Double Seven Energy Drink, Denilex Travel and Tours.

