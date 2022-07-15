fbpx
Events

Mavin Records signees, Boy Spyce, Magixx, Ladipoe & Crayon to serve KNUST with an Overdose of live performances!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Mavin Records signees, Boy Spyce, Magixx, Ladipoe & Crayon to serve KNUST with an Overdose of live performances!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Currently hosting one of the biggest songs on the continent, Mavin Records’ Boy Spyce, Magixx, Ladipoe, and Crayon are set to perform at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

History will be made at the Independence Hall of KNUST when the Mavin Records boys storm the university in an event organized by Elevate Network.

The event forms part of the annual Power of You Festival, which aims to instill entrepreneurial ideals in young people through summits, concerts, talent performances, competitions, and other activities.

The Elevate Network seeks to organize young people to assist them in realizing their desired objectives by using the Mavins Experience. The celebrations of Independence Hall Week are partnered with this year’s experience.

The event will be preceded by an entrepreneurial summit on the 19th, with a host of well-acknowledged speakers, such as John Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister, Franklin Owusu Karikari, the Director for Business Support at NEIP, and many more.

The next night will be capped off with scorching performances from the Nigerian superstars and a few other well-known Ghanaian artists.

The “Overdose” hitmakers will perform their solo singles, including “feeling” by Ladipoe, “love don’t cost a dime” by Magixx, “So fine” by Crayon, and “Nobody” by Boy Spyce, among others. There will also be a surprise appearance.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shexy Ayoz tags Blaqbonez on hot new collaboration ‘Jojo’

Shexy Ayoz tags Blaqbonez on hot new collaboration ‘Jojo’

14th March 2022
Fave's debut 'Riddim 5' EP is here!

Fave’s debut ‘Riddim 5’ EP is here!

24th January 2022
Wisdom creates an Amapiano version for "Inside You"

Wisdom creates an Amapiano version for “Inside You”

13th January 2022
The Geobek Standard: Africa’s road map to unity through music? George Beke weighs in

The Geobek Standard: Africa’s road map to unity through music? George Beke weighs in

7th January 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker