AFRIMA 2022: Entry Submission Portal Closes on August 5

The International Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is reminding all artistes, music professionals and other relevant stakeholders within Africa and across the diaspora to submit their entries for the 2022 AFRIMA edition, before the portal closes on Friday, August 5, 2022.

There will be no extensions for this year’s edition. Concerned parties can simply visit the AFRIMA website, or simply follow this link.

Importantly, all prospective entries must have been created between August 20, 2021 and August 5, 2022, being the year-in-review for all submissions.

Artistes, artiste managers, music producers, recording companies/labels, video directors, disc jockeys and other relevant stakeholders can submit their work or submit on behalf of their clients via the aforementioned links.

All submissions must be done in consonance with AFRIMA guidelines, terms and conditions, which are also available on the submission portal.

Here is a quick run-down of the guidelines for the 2022 AFRIMA Entry submissions:

Eligibility: Music professionals of African origin living either on the continent or abroad are eligible. The award is open to Artistes, Songwriters, Video Directors, Music Producers, Disk Jockeys, Choreographer/ Dancers as well as unrecorded artistes. Entries can only be submitted using the submission portal. All entries submitted through any other channel (e.g. AFRIMA email addresses, social media, etc., WILL NOT be considered). Entries may be submitted by the entertainer or hers/his representative (record label, Artistes management, publisher or agent acting in lieu of the concerned party). The Entry Registration Form must be carefully and accurately completed and submitted including the relevant URL links for the digital version of the artistic work/writing in the space provided. Forms can be filled in English, French, Arabic and Portuguese languages, with Arabic and Portuguese translations available on the form. All entries (video or audio) must have been uploaded to YouTube or SoundCloud, to qualify for nomination in their respective categories. Submission via other digital streaming platforms WILL NOT be considered. Again, works to be submitted must have been produced in the year under review i.e. August 20, 2021 to August 05, 2022.

For further information, reach out to AFRIMA on social media (IG – @Afrima.official; Twitter – @Afrimaofficial) or via email: info@afrima.org, and Telephone : +234-803-152-8176 or +234-905-350-5561

The main award ceremony for the 2022 AFRIMA will be held from Thursday November 3 to Sunday November 6, 2022. It will feature a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour.

The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, African Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

We are excited to journey down this #RoadToAFRIMA22 with you. We look forward to receiving your entry. You too can #WinItAll and own your spot as the next continental superstar! We wish you the very best of luck!

AFRIMA…For Hope, For Celebration.

