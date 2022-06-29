fbpx
Events

KelvynBoy, Camidoh, Tog, Sista Afia, YPee, Jamar & Jay Bahd billed for Afrodam Summer Jam 2022 in Amsterdam!

Block the date down!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
KelvynBoy, Camidoh, Tog, Sista Afia, YPee, Jamar & Jay Bahd billed for Afrodam Summer Jam 2022 in Amsterdam!
Photo Credit: Afrodam

This year’s edition of Amsterdam’s very own AfroDam Summer Jam concert would be headlined by a plethora of Ghana’s finest acts.

The AfroDam Summer Jam would take place on the 22nd of July 2022 inside Panama, Oostelijke Handelskade A. 1019 BM Amsterdam.

Expect thrilling performances from Sista Afia | Ypee | Camidoh I Kelvynboy | Kofi Jamar | Jay Bahd | Yaw Tog all night long till you drop.

You will be experiencing first hand, a delightful blend of Kumerican drill music as well as the best of Afrobeats on the African continent with Kelvynboy’s Down Flat & Camidoh’s Sugarcane!

As the only Queen among kings, Sista Afia is equally poised to serve patrons with a saucy delivery of all her numerous hits from Weather, Paper, Jeje, all the way to Asuoden!

Call the friends, family and enemies alike to take a break from the hustles of life and unwind at this well crafted event specifically tailored to bring a piece of the best of Ghana right into the heart of Amsterdam!

You don’t want to miss this for anything!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

MzVee points fans to the Kofi Kinaata feature on her upcoming '1030' album as her favourite!

MzVee points fans to the Kofi Kinaata feature on her ‘1030’ album as her favourite!

4 days ago
When the hard guy melts for Habiba! Strongman & Mr Drew out with; Sing Your Name

When the hard guy melts for Habiba! Strongman & Mr Drew out with; Sing Your Name

5 days ago
Boomplay partners with Airteltigo to make music streaming more affordable

Boomplay partners with Airteltigo to make music streaming more affordable

5 days ago
Asantewaa gets defended by Shatta Wale against all odds; reveals charges for music promotions!

Asantewaa gets defended by Shatta Wale against all odds; reveals charges for music promotions!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker