KelvynBoy, Camidoh, Tog, Sista Afia, YPee, Jamar & Jay Bahd billed for Afrodam Summer Jam 2022 in Amsterdam!

This year’s edition of Amsterdam’s very own AfroDam Summer Jam concert would be headlined by a plethora of Ghana’s finest acts.

The AfroDam Summer Jam would take place on the 22nd of July 2022 inside Panama, Oostelijke Handelskade A. 1019 BM Amsterdam.

Expect thrilling performances from Sista Afia | Ypee | Camidoh I Kelvynboy | Kofi Jamar | Jay Bahd | Yaw Tog all night long till you drop.

You will be experiencing first hand, a delightful blend of Kumerican drill music as well as the best of Afrobeats on the African continent with Kelvynboy’s Down Flat & Camidoh’s Sugarcane!

As the only Queen among kings, Sista Afia is equally poised to serve patrons with a saucy delivery of all her numerous hits from Weather, Paper, Jeje, all the way to Asuoden!

Call the friends, family and enemies alike to take a break from the hustles of life and unwind at this well crafted event specifically tailored to bring a piece of the best of Ghana right into the heart of Amsterdam!

You don’t want to miss this for anything!

