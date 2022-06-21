Watch live: 2nd edition of VGMA National Music Summit

We bring to you a livestream of the ongoing Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2nd National Music Summit as the world marks WORLD MUSIC DAY!

VGMA presents the 2nd National Music Summit on the 21st June as the world marks WORLD MUSIC DAY !



Join us at La Palm Beach hotel & as LIVE via VGMA official SM channels as we address pertinent issues regarding the growth of e Gh Music Industry #vgma23 #vgmanationalmusicsummit pic.twitter.com/qUCF4iIOCL — Ghana Music Awards (@GHMusicAwards) June 18, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.