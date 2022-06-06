London set to have an ‘Experience with Diana Hamilton’ this September!

2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton is poised to invade London with her flagship concert, Experience with Diana Hamilton.

It comes off on the 24th of September, 2022, inside the Dominion Centre and will be an unforgettable night of ‘spiritaining’ ministrations from your favorite Gospel stars both home an abroad.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT My DH family, I've got news for you!Tickets for #dhexperience22LDN will be Available on the on https://t.co/C1uEr6SyQG from the 1st of June 2022. Web address to get your tickets is https://t.co/55kRFxeETq

I'm looking forward to seeing you . #TheNameOfJesus pic.twitter.com/JdZnvYCsCR — Diana Hamilton (@dianaahamilton) May 31, 2022

Save the date and anticipate a mind-blowing and life transforming event at this year’s edition. Watch this space for further details.

Also, she has recently teased fans with a post on her socials of BTS shots off her upcoming music video soon to be released.

Family, #ANTICIPATE…. My new video will be out in a few days and it will bless you!! pic.twitter.com/5GBcFYESzi — Diana Hamilton (@dianaahamilton) June 4, 2022

