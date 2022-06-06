fbpx
London set to have an 'Experience with Diana Hamilton' this September!
Photo Credit: Diana Hamilton/Twitter

2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton is poised to invade London with her flagship concert, Experience with Diana Hamilton.

It comes off on the 24th of September, 2022, inside the Dominion Centre and will be an unforgettable night of ‘spiritaining’ ministrations from your favorite Gospel stars both home an abroad.

Save the date and anticipate a mind-blowing and life transforming event at this year’s edition. Watch this space for further details.

Also, she has recently teased fans with a post on her socials of BTS shots off her upcoming music video soon to be released.

