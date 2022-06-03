DMV Party in the Park bills Kelvynboy, D-Black, Sefa, Darkovibes, others for July 10 event!

The first ever African picnic and music festival is set to be a star-studded extravaganza as organizers of DMV Party in the Park announce it’s Phase 1 line up of entertainers for the much anticipated music festival this summer.

Ghana’s enjoyment minister, D-Black; chart topping Afrobeats crooner, Kelvyn Boy; the sensational ‘E Choke’ hitmaker Sefa; and La Meme Gang front liner, Darko Vibes; are the first set of headline acts announced to thrill patrons at the maiden edition of DMV Party in the Park come July 10 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, Fredrick Maryland.

Ghanaian YouTuber and comedian, Ebaby Kobby, plus Nigerian Afrobeat’s event promoter, Legendary Mike, and a host of Dj’s and Mc’s are billed as hosts for this maiden event as well.

Organizers are set to announce Phase 2 of the artists , hosts & Dj Line Up from Ghana, Nigeria & Cameroun to give the festival a cultural blend in the coming weeks.

Also billed on the turn table decks are a multinational mix of Dj’s including Dj K Crakk (GH) – Ghana, Dj Slim (GH) – Ghana , Dj Akua (MD) – Ghana , Dj Blast (MD) – Cameroun , Dj Sam i Am (MD) – Seirra Leone, Dj Rozay (MD) – Ghana , Dj Fat Mike (MD) – Nigeria & Dj Tea bee (MD) – Ghana.

The first edition of DMV Party in the Park promises to be exciting and organizers assure audiences value for their money.

Speaking with Mc Coaches of STARBUZZ TV he said “this is the first of its kind but attendants will feel like we’ve been doing this.“

Early bird tickets are officially sold out as general admission tickets go on sale for $50, VIP tickets at $100 (includes Line Skip, Meet & Greet and a custom hand fan for females).

For VIP Cabana Reservations Call 304-596-4256.

Doors Open at 1pm and event ends at 9pm.

Visit the official website www.dmvpartyinthepark.com to get your tickets and get updated at @dmvpartyinthepark on Instagram.

