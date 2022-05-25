2022 Gospel Bloggers & New Breed Summit train makes a stop in Kumasi this weekend!

Following the massive success of the Accra edition, VOV Family is set to host 2022 Gospel Bloggers And New Gospel Breed Summit in Kumasi this weekend.

CEO of Footprints TV A .Albert, ADOMcwesi, Derrick RJZ, Papa Sconti, Nana Quophi, OB Nartey and Nii Noi are set to headline the Kumasi edition.

The much anticipated event, which comes on May 27th and 28th, 2022, is the inaugural convention of bloggers, digital influencers and emerging gospel musicians in Kumasi.

The aim of the summit, hosted by VOV family entertainment, is to network, learn and share knowledge about the gospel music industry in Ghana.

According to Joelyn, the MD of VOV family entertainment, the summit is expected to bring together speakers and participants in different fields to discuss how to reposition the image of the gospel music industry and become a destination for aspiring and emerging gospel artiste to begin their career.

Some of the topics that will be discussed at the summit include: The Gospel artiste and the internet, The music business: Music industry and music ministry, branding, Music marketing, Building Yourself as an independent artiste with an Engaged Following across all platforms.

Other key speakers drawn from the blogging/digital communities and media will include: Sista Ginna, Sellas Manna, Precious, Bra Banie, among several others.

The 2022 Ghana Gospel Bloggers and new breed Summit is brought to you by VOV family Entertainment, Gospel Bloggers association and the Kumasi Bloggers Association.

